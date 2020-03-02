First Horizon (FHN) Got Some Good News

In a report released today, David George from Robert W. Baird upgraded First Horizon (FHN – Research Report) to Buy, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.33, close to its 52-week low of $13.09.

According to TipRanks.com, George is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 66.7% success rate. George covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Capital One Financial, and Associated Banc-Corp.

First Horizon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

First Horizon’s market cap is currently $4.15B and has a P/E ratio of 9.69. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.89.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FHN in relation to earlier this year. Last month, David Popwell, the President-Banking of FHN sold 47,790 shares for a total of $780,889.

First Horizon National Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which offers checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-strategic.