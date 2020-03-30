First Hawaiian (FHB) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Jared Shaw maintained a Hold rating on First Hawaiian (FHB – Research Report) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.41, close to its 52-week low of $15.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Shaw is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 50.8% success rate. Shaw covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Interstate Bancsystem, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and People’s United Financial.

First Hawaiian has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $23.67, a 44.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $31.25 and a one-year low of $15.42. Currently, First Hawaiian has an average volume of 990K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FHB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

First Hawaiian, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases; deposits such as checking, savings and time deposit accounts to consumers, small businesses and certain commercial customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, deposit products and credit cards that they provide primarily to middle market and large companies in Hawaii, Guam, Saipan, and California. The Treasury and Other segment relates to treasury business, which consists of corporate asset and liability management activities, including interest rate risk management; as well as organizational units such as technology, operations, credit and risk management, human resources, finance, administration, marketing, and corporate and regulatory administration. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.