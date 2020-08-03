First Busey (BUSE) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss reiterated a Hold rating on First Busey (BUSE – Research Report) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.0% and a 40.9% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Busey is a Hold with an average price target of $20.00.

First Busey’s market cap is currently $932.2M and has a P/E ratio of 9.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.07.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 113 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BUSE in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2020, Gregory Lykins, a Director at BUSE bought 2,500 shares for a total of $33,675.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its branch networks. The Remittance Processing segment provides online bill payments, lockbox, and walk-in payments. The Wealth Management operating segment includes asset management, investment, and fiduciary services to individuals, businesses and foundations, tax preparation, philanthropic advisory services, and farm and brokerage services. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Champaign, IL.