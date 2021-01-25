First Busey (BUSE) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on First Busey (BUSE – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.25.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Busey is a Hold with an average price target of $26.00.

The company has a one-year high of $27.36 and a one-year low of $11.00. Currently, First Busey has an average volume of 161.4K.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its branch networks. The Remittance Processing segment provides online bill payments, lockbox, and walk-in payments. The Wealth Management operating segment includes asset management, investment, and fiduciary services to individuals, businesses and foundations, tax preparation, philanthropic advisory services, and farm and brokerage services. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Champaign, IL.