First Analysis Downgrades Adicet Bio (ACET) to Hold

In a report issued on November 14, First Analysis from First Analysis downgraded Adicet Bio (ACET – Research Report) to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.52, close to its 52-week low of $6.02.

Adicet Bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00, which is a 77.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 15, Guggenheim also downgraded the stock to Hold.

