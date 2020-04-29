April 29, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

FireEye (FEYE) Receives a Hold from Wedbush

By Jason Carr

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Hold rating on FireEye (FEYEResearch Report) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 54.8% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for FireEye with a $13.93 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.35 and a one-year low of $7.54. Currently, FireEye has an average volume of 4.23M.

FireEye, Inc. operates as a intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in the intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

