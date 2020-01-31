January 31, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

FireEye (FEYE) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

By Jason Carr

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained a Buy rating on FireEye (FEYEResearch Report) on January 29 and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 72.8% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, Varonis Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

FireEye has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.43.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $18.63 and a one-year low of $12.66. Currently, FireEye has an average volume of 3.1M.



FireEye, Inc. operates as a intelligence-led security company, which engages in the intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

