June 20, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF) Receives a Buy from Echelon Wealth Partners

By Austin Angelo

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Andrew Semple maintained a Buy rating on Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWFResearch Report) on June 16 and set a price target of C$1.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Semple is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 27.9% and a 76.9% success rate. Semple covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Trulieve Cannabis, and Cresco Labs.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fire & Flower Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.32, implying a 153.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 16, AltaCorp Captial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.80 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.28 and a one-year low of $0.19. Currently, Fire & Flower Holdings has an average volume of 117.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. The company was founded on December 12, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019