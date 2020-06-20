Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF) Receives a Buy from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Andrew Semple maintained a Buy rating on Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF – Research Report) on June 16 and set a price target of C$1.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Semple is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 27.9% and a 76.9% success rate. Semple covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Trulieve Cannabis, and Cresco Labs.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fire & Flower Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.32, implying a 153.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 16, AltaCorp Captial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.80 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.28 and a one-year low of $0.19. Currently, Fire & Flower Holdings has an average volume of 117.3K.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. The company was founded on December 12, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.