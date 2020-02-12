Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF) Gets a Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Matthew Pallotta maintained a Buy rating on Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$2.10. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.60, close to its 52-week low of $0.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Pallotta ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -19.4% and a 5.6% success rate. Pallotta covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as iAnthus Capital Holdings, Green Thumb Industries, and Trulieve Cannabis.

Fire & Flower Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.86, representing a 234.5% upside. In a report issued on January 27, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.25 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.50 and a one-year low of $0.56. Currently, Fire & Flower Holdings has an average volume of 113.9K.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. The company was founded on December 12, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.