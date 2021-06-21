FIGS, Inc. Class A (FIGS) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein initiated coverage with a Buy rating on FIGS, Inc. Class A (FIGS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 39.7% and a 69.5% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Opendoor Technologies, Zillow Group Class C, and Fiverr International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for FIGS, Inc. Class A with a $45.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

FIGS Inc is a healthcare apparel company. It offers more fitted scrubs for men and women made of its proprietary fabric FIONx, which provides four-way stretch and has anti-odor, anti-wrinkle and moisture-wicking properties.