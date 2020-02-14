Fidelity National Info (FIS) Receives a Hold from UBS

In a report released today, Eric Wasserstrom from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Fidelity National Info (FIS – Research Report), with a price target of $163.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $154.32, close to its 52-week high of $156.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Wasserstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 76.8% success rate. Wasserstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fidelity National Info is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $167.25, representing a 12.4% upside. In a report issued on February 11, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fidelity National Info’s market cap is currently $94.85B and has a P/E ratio of 72.49. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.93.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 85 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FIS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. is a financial services technology company, which focuses on retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, risk and compliance, consulting and outsourcing solutions.