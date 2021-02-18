Ferrovial (FRRVY) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on February 3, Prieto Luis from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Ferrovial (FRRVY – Research Report), with a price target of EUR28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Luis is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 44.4% success rate. Luis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Air France KLM, and Implenia AG.

Ferrovial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.85.

The company has a one-year high of $32.38 and a one-year low of $17.59. Currently, Ferrovial has an average volume of 2,551.

Ferrovial SA is a Spanish industrial company. The company organizes itself into four segments: Toll Roads, Airports, Construction, and Services. The Toll Roads segment develops and operates toll roads globally. The Airports segment operates four airports in the United Kingdom in Heathrow, Aberdeen, Glasgow, and Southampton. The Construction segment designs and constructs buildings, transport infrastructure, water projects, and completes civil engineering work. The Services segment includes the operation of infrastructure for transport, natural resources, utilities, telecommunications, and waste collection and treatment. By country, the USA represents the largest contribution to revenue, followed by Poland operations.