FenixOro Gold (FDVXF) Gets a Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial analyst Mark Reichman maintained a Buy rating on FenixOro Gold (FDVXF – Research Report) today and set a price target of $0.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 34.8% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Bear Resources, Endeavour Silver, and Comstock Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FenixOro Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.75.

Based on FenixOro Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending May 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $589.9K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $262.5K.

