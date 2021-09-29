September 29, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

FenixOro Gold (FDVXF) Gets a Buy Rating from Noble Financial

By Carrie Williams

Noble Financial analyst Mark Reichman maintained a Buy rating on FenixOro Gold (FDVXFResearch Report) today and set a price target of $0.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 34.8% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Bear Resources, Endeavour Silver, and Comstock Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FenixOro Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on FenixOro Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending May 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $589.9K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $262.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

American Battery Metals Corp is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating natural resource properties. The Company has an option to acquire a 50% interest in the Fish Lake property located in Esmeralda County in the state of Nevada, USA and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Temple Mountain Vanadium Property located in Emery County, Utah, United States.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019