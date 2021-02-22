February 22, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Fathom Holdings (FTHM) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Fathom Holdings (FTHMResearch Report), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $50.92, close to its 52-week high of $56.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 66.0% and a 63.5% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Remark Holdings, Digital Turbine, and SharpSpring.

Fathom Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.50, which is a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, D.A. Davidson also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

Fathom Holdings’ market cap is currently $703.2M and has a P/E ratio of -454.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 23.31.

Fathom Holdings Inc is a cloud-based, technology driven, full-service real estate brokerage company. The company primarily operates in the United States residential real estate industry.

