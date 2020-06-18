Fanhua American Depositary Shares (FANH) Has a New Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Jenny Jiang initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Fanhua American Depositary Shares (FANH – Research Report) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.91.

The the analyst consensus on Fanhua American Depositary Shares is currently a Hold rating.

Fanhua American Depositary Shares’ market cap is currently $1.23B and has a P/E ratio of 81.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.50.

Fanhua, Inc. engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products. The Insurance Brokerage segment markets and sells commercial lines of property and casualty insurance products; group life insurance products; liability; insurance products; and credit insurance products to corporate clients. The Claims Adjusting segment provides claims adjusting services to self-insured entities or insurance companies. The company was founded by Yin An Hu and Qiu Ping Lai in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.