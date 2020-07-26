Falcon Minerals (FLMN) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Hold rating on Falcon Minerals (FLMN – Research Report) on July 24 and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 59.9% success rate. Schultz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and NGL Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Falcon Minerals with a $3.50 average price target, implying a 23.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 19, Northland Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

Falcon Minerals’ market cap is currently $235.6M and has a P/E ratio of 11.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.87.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FLMN in relation to earlier this year.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.