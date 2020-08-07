Falcon Minerals (FLMN) Gets a Hold Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp maintained a Hold rating on Falcon Minerals (FLMN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -32.5% and a 18.6% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Oil And Gas, Evolution Petroleum, and SilverBow Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Falcon Minerals is a Hold with an average price target of $3.80, implying a 41.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.25 and a one-year low of $1.60. Currently, Falcon Minerals has an average volume of 279.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FLMN in relation to earlier this year.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.