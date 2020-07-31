Fairfax Financial Holdings (FRFHF) Gets a Buy Rating from National Bank

In a report released yesterday, National Bank from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on Fairfax Financial Holdings (FRFHF – Research Report), with a price target of C$525.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $316.98.

Fairfax Financial Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $390.83.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Fairfax Financial Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.24 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.26 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.51 billion and had a net profit of $769 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FRFHF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central and Eastern Europe which focuses on third party business and also focused on specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks. The Runoff segment includes European Run-off, which includes RiverStone (UK) and Syndicate 3500 at Lloyd’s, and U.S. Run-off, which includes TIG Insurance. The Other segment consists of all the non-insurance operations such as Restaurants & Retail, Fairfax India, Thomas Cook India and Other. The company was founded by Vivian Prem Watsa in March 13, 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.