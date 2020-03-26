Factset Research (FDS) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Glenn Greene maintained a Hold rating on Factset Research (FDS – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $257.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Greene is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 78.4% success rate. Greene covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Fidelity National Info, and Global Payments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Factset Research with a $226.00 average price target, which is a -3.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

Factset Research’s market cap is currently $8.82B and has a P/E ratio of 24.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -66.88.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems, Inc. provides integrated financial information, analytical applications and industry services for the investment and corporate communities. The company operates its business through the following segments: Research, Analytics & Trading, Wealth, and Content & Technology Solutions. The Research Solutions segment focuses on company analysis, idea generation, and research management. The tools within Research provide solutions to analyze public and private companies, generate ideas and discover opportunities with its proprietary data. It also allows users to monitor the global markets, to gain industry and market insights, and to collaborate on and share information across teams. The Analytics & Trading Solutions Analytics segment addresses processes around portfolio analytics, risk management and performance measurement and attribution. It also focuses on client reporting, portfolio construction, trade execution and order management. The Wealth Solutions segment is specific to the wealth management industry and creates offerings that enable wealth professionals across an entire enterprise, including home office, advisory, and client engagement. The Content & Technology Solutions segment focuses on delivering value to its clients in the way they want to consume it. Its goal is to reduce the number of customizations by standardizing and bundling its proprietary data into data feeds. FactSet Research Systems was founded by Howard E. Wille and Charles J. Snyder in September 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.