Facebook (FB) Receives a Buy from Nomura

In a report issued on March 27, Mark Kelley from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Facebook (FB – Research Report), with a price target of $253.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $156.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 39.7% success rate. Kelley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and ANGI Homeservices.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Facebook is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $241.38, implying a 52.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $224.20 and a one-year low of $137.11. Currently, Facebook has an average volume of 20.29M.

Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online. The firm’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. The company was founded by Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.