F5 Networks (FFIV) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Alex Henderson maintained a Hold rating on F5 Networks (FFIV – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $132.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 56.9% success rate. Henderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Lumentum Holdings, and Ceragon Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on F5 Networks is a Hold with an average price target of $153.70.

F5 Networks’ market cap is currently $8.07B and has a P/E ratio of 18.72. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.55.

F5 Networks, Inc. engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems.