EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 70.8% and a 62.2% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.33, a 25.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Cantor Fitzgerald also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $15.7 million and GAAP net loss of $3.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.51 million and had a GAAP net loss of $15.65 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.