EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Gets a Hold Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 46.7% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Stealth Biotherapeutics, and Aslan Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals with a $4.00 average price target.

Based on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.65 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $11.59 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EYPT in relation to earlier this year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.