Extreme Networks (EXTR) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Hold rating to Extreme Networks (EXTR – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.11.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Extreme Networks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

The company has a one-year high of $8.00 and a one-year low of $1.43. Currently, Extreme Networks has an average volume of 1.02M.

Extreme Networks, Inc. engages in providing software driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. Its products include ExtremeApplications, ExtremeSwicthing, ExtremeRouting and ExtremeMobiliy. The company was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.