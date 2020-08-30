August 30, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Express (EXPR) Gets a Hold Rating from MKM Partners

By Ryan Adsit

MKM Partners analyst Roxanne Meyer maintained a Hold rating on Express (EXPRResearch Report) on August 27 and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.09, close to its 52-week low of $1.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Meyer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 61.7% success rate. Meyer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Burlington Stores, and Urban Outfitters.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Express is a Hold with an average price target of $1.33, a 24.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 19, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Express’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $246 million and GAAP net loss of $108 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $473 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.7 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Express, Inc. engages as a fashion destination and apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019