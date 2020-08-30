Express (EXPR) Gets a Hold Rating from MKM Partners

MKM Partners analyst Roxanne Meyer maintained a Hold rating on Express (EXPR – Research Report) on August 27 and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.09, close to its 52-week low of $1.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Meyer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 61.7% success rate. Meyer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Burlington Stores, and Urban Outfitters.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Express is a Hold with an average price target of $1.33, a 24.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 19, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Express’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $246 million and GAAP net loss of $108 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $473 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.7 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Express, Inc. engages as a fashion destination and apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.