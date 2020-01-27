January 27, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Express (EXPR) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Express (EXPRResearch Report), with a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 44.8% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, Columbia Sportswear, and G-III Apparel Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Express is a Hold with an average price target of $5.33, a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Based on Express’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.11 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $7.97 million.

Express, Inc. engages as a fashion destination and apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

