Exponent (EXPO) Receives a Hold from Sidoti

Sidoti analyst Marc Riddick maintained a Hold rating on Exponent (EXPO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.54, close to its 52-week high of $78.70.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exponent is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.00.

Based on Exponent’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $19.12 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $16.04 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EXPO in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Paul R. Johnston, a Director at EXPO sold 8,008 shares for a total of $508,108.

Exponent, Inc. is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of solutions. It operates through two segments: Engineering and Other Scientific; and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.