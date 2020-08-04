Expeditors International (EXPD) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl reiterated a Hold rating on Expeditors International (EXPD – Research Report) today and set a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $86.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 73.2% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Logistics Group, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

Expeditors International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $68.83.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $85.88 and a one-year low of $52.55. Currently, Expeditors International has an average volume of 1.23M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EXPD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions. The company was founded by John M. Kaiser, Peter Rose, Wang Li Kou, Kevin Walsh, Hank Wong, George Ho, Robert Chiarito, and Glenn Alger in May 1979 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.