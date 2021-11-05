Expedia (EXPE) Receives a Hold from JMP Securities

JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone maintained a Hold rating on Expedia (EXPE – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $157.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Boone is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 58.3% success rate. Boone covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class A, Upstart Holdings, and Viant Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Expedia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $185.81, an 11.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Atlantic Equities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $180.00 price target.

Based on Expedia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.11 billion and GAAP net loss of $172 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $566 million and had a GAAP net loss of $736 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EXPE in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in September 2021, Jonathan Dolgen, an Insider at EXPE sold 33,548 shares for a total of $4,221,038.

Expedia Group, Inc. is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travellers. It operates through the following business segments: Core Online Travel Agency(OTA), Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. The Core OTA segment offers full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com. The Trivago segment involves in sending referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from its hotel metasearch websites. The Vrbo segment operates an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations industry. The Egencia segment manages travel services to corporate customers worldwide. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.