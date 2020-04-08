Exfo (EXFO) Gets a Hold Rating from CIBC

CIBC analyst Todd Coupland maintained a Hold rating on Exfo (EXFO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Coupland is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 40.0% success rate. Coupland covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sierra Wireless, BlackBerry, and Celestica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Exfo with a $3.54 average price target, which is a 32.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $3.50 price target.

Based on Exfo’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $73.55 million and GAAP net loss of $63K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $69.2 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.47 million.

EXFO, Inc. engages in the provision of test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile communications service providers, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers. It offers field network testing, optical benchtop kits, tunable filters, network simulation and load testing, and switch and utility module. The company was founded by Germain Lamonde on September 18, 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.