Exelon (EXC) Has a New Rating from BMO Capital

By Carrie Williams

BMO Capital analyst James Thalacker initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Exelon (EXCResearch Report) today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.73.

Exelon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.14, an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

Based on Exelon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.13 billion and net profit of $773 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.98 billion and had a net profit of $152 million.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions.

