January 27, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Exelixis (EXEL) Receives a Buy from Needham

By Ryan Adsit

Needham analyst Chad Messer maintained a Buy rating on Exelixis (EXELResearch Report) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 45.0% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Exelixis with a $24.78 average price target, a 40.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Exelixis’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $97.45 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $360 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of Cometriq, Cabometyx, and Cotellic.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019