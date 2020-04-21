April 21, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Exact Sciences (EXAS) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

By Carrie Williams

In a report released yesterday, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Exact Sciences (EXASResearch Report), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $76.51.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 43.4% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Molecular Templates, and Cidara Therapeutics.

Exact Sciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.00, representing a 33.9% upside. In a report issued on April 17, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $99.00 price target.

Based on Exact Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $296 million and net profit of $77.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $143 million and had a GAAP net loss of $53.97 million.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

