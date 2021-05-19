Evolus (EOLS) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Marc Goodman reiterated a Buy rating on Evolus (EOLS – Research Report) on May 12 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 49.8% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

Evolus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00, implying a 78.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Mizuho Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $15.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Evolus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.24 million and net profit of $6.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.5 million and had a GAAP net loss of $19.74 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November, 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.