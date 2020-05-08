Everspin Technologies (MRAM) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Everspin Technologies (MRAM – Research Report), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 52.6% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Smart Global Holdings, and Silicon Laboratories.

Everspin Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

The company has a one-year high of $8.37 and a one-year low of $1.75. Currently, Everspin Technologies has an average volume of 187.5K.

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products store data as a magnetic state and is offered as either a discrete or embedded solution. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.