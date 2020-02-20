Eversource Energy (ES) Receives a Buy from BMO Capital

Eversource Energy (ES – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $100.00 price target from BMO Capital analyst James Thalacker today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.95, close to its 52-week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $89.50.

Based on Eversource Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $250 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $231 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ES in relation to earlier this year.

