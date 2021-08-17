Evercore ISI Thinks Talaris Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

Evercore ISI analyst Joshua Schimmer reiterated a Buy rating on Talaris Therapeutics (TALS – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.57, close to its 52-week low of $11.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Schimmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 53.8% success rate. Schimmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Talaris Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.25, representing a 127.4% upside. In a report issued on August 12, Leerink Partners also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc is a late-clinical stage biotechnology company. It is developing transformative cell therapies with the potential to eliminate the burden of chronic immunosuppression for organ transplant recipients as well as induce durable remissions in patients with severe autoimmune and immune-mediated disorders.