Evercore ISI Thinks Nkarta’s Stock is Going to Recover

Evercore ISI analyst Joshua Schimmer maintained a Buy rating on Nkarta (NKTX – Research Report) on October 8 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.10, close to its 52-week low of $17.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Schimmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 53.8% success rate. Schimmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as 4D Molecular Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nkarta with a $75.75 average price target, which is a 213.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 7, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

Nkarta’s market cap is currently $595.6M and has a P/E ratio of -24.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.07.

Nkarta Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of engineered, allogeneic, and off-the-shelf cell therapies to treat cancer.