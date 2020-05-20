Evercore ISI Thinks Eagle Bulk Shipping’s Stock is Going to Recover

Uncategorized

Evercore ISI analyst Jonathan Chappell reiterated an Outperform rating on Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE) on May 8 and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.79, close to its 52-week low of $1.27.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Eagle Bulk Shipping with a $4.13 average price target, which is a 140.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.50 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Chappell is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.9% and a 42.9% success rate. Chappell covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, Golar LNG Partners, and Norfolk Southern.

Based on Eagle Bulk Shipping’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $74.38 million and GAAP net loss of $3.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $77.39 million and had a net profit of $29.48K.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.