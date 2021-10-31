Evercore ISI Thinks Dril-Quip’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on October 29, James West from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Dril-Quip (DRQ – Research Report), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.56, close to its 52-week low of $22.23.

According to TipRanks.com, West has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -18.2% and a 37.1% success rate. West covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Energy Services Reunited, Nextier Oilfield Solutions, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dril-Quip is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.00.

Based on Dril-Quip’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $80.8 million and GAAP net loss of $19.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $90.45 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.14 million.

Dril-Quip, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. Its products consist of subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipe, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors and diverters which are used by major integrated, large independent and foreign national oil and gas companies in offshore areas throughout the world. The company was founded by Larry E. Reimert, Gary W. Loveless, Gary D. Smith and J. Mike Walker in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.