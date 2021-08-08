Evercore ISI Thinks Cabaletta Bio’s Stock is Going to Recover

Evercore ISI analyst Joshua Schimmer maintained a Buy rating on Cabaletta Bio (CABA – Research Report) on August 6 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.14, close to its 52-week low of $7.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Schimmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 54.5% success rate. Schimmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cabaletta Bio with a $24.00 average price target, which is a 231.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Cabaletta Bio’s market cap is currently $178M and has a P/E ratio of -4.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.72.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies. The company was founded by Michael C. Milone, Steven Nichtberger, and Aimee Payne in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.