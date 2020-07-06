Evercore ISI Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Nvidia (NVDA)

Uncategorized

Evercore ISI analyst C J Muse reiterated a Buy rating on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) on June 26 and set a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $391.25.

Nvidia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $387.43, implying a -0.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

According to TipRanks.com, Muse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 66.7% success rate. Muse covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Lam Research, and Kla-Tencor.

Based on Nvidia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.08 billion and net profit of $917 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.22 billion and had a net profit of $394 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 79 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NVDA in relation to earlier this year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The Tegra Processor segment integrates an entire computer onto a single chip, and incorporates GPUs and multi-core CPUs to drive supercomputing for autonomous robots, drones, and cars, as well as for consoles and mobile gaming and entertainment devices. The company was founded by Jen-Hsun Huang, Chris A. Malachowsky, and Curtis R. Priem in January 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.