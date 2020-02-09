Evercore ISI Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Macy’s (M)

Evercore ISI analyst Omar Saad maintained a Buy rating on Macy’s (M – Research Report) on February 7 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Saad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 60.8% success rate. Saad covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, TJX Companies, and Tiffany & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Macy’s with a $15.80 average price target.

Based on Macy’s’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.36 billion and net profit of $2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.7 billion and had a net profit of $740 million.

Macy’s, Inc. engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. Its brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.