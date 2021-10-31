Evercore ISI Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Facebook (FB)

In a report issued on October 29, Mark Mahaney from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Facebook (FB – Research Report), with a price target of $430.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $323.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 46.0% and a 70.5% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class A, Integral Ad Science, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Facebook is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $405.59, representing a 26.7% upside. In a report issued on October 18, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $500.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $384.33 and a one-year low of $244.61. Currently, Facebook has an average volume of 18.21M.

Social networking company Facebook, Inc. develops applications that enable people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other devices. The firm’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. Its revenue comes primarily from advertising. The company was founded by Mark Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park+D9, CA.