Evercore ISI Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Hain Celestial (HAIN)

In a report issued on February 7, David Palmer from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Hain Celestial (HAIN – Research Report), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.22, close to its 52-week high of $27.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 68.9% success rate. Palmer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Brinker International, and Conagra Brands.

Hain Celestial has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $26.25, representing a -4.2% downside. In a report issued on February 6, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Based on Hain Celestial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $1.54 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $66.5 million.

Hain Celestial Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, Rest of World, and Corporate and Other. The United States segment comprises of baby, pantry, snack food, fresh, personal care, and tea products.