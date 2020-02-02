February 2, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Evercore ISI Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Yum! Brands (YUM)

By Carrie Williams

Evercore ISI analyst David Palmer maintained a Buy rating on Yum! Brands (YUMResearch Report) on January 31 and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $105.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 69.4% success rate. Palmer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Brinker International, and Conagra Brands.

Yum! Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $113.11, implying a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $118.00 price target.

Yum! Brands’ market cap is currently $31.99B and has a P/E ratio of 29.34. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.96.

Yum! Brands, Inc. is a quick service restaurant company, which engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, and Taco Bell Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

