Evercore ISI Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Aptiv (APTV)

Evercore ISI analyst Chris McNally reiterated a Buy rating on Aptiv (APTV – Research Report) on February 7 and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.13.

McNally has an average return of 36.9% when recommending Aptiv.

According to TipRanks.com, McNally is ranked #1833 out of 5882 analysts.

Aptiv has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.43, representing a 16.0% upside. In a report issued on January 30, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $98.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aptiv’s market cap is currently $22.24B and has a P/E ratio of 22.65. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.82.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets.