Evercore ISI Remains an Outperform on HP (HPQ)

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani reiterated an Outperform rating on HP (NYSE: HPQ) on May 25 and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Saturday at $17.41.

HP has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $17.55, representing a 2.0% upside. In a report issued on May 22, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Daryanani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 65.6% success rate. Daryanani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, TE Connectivity, and Check Point.

The company has a one-year high of $23.93 and a one-year low of $12.54. Currently, HP has an average volume of 15.54M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HPQ in relation to earlier this year. Last month, SURESH SUBRA, a Director at HPQ bought 14,459 shares for a total of $215,005.

HP Inc. enages in the provision of personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services. It operates through following business segments: Personal Systems, Printing, and Corporate Investments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial and consumer desktop and notebook personal computers, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support and services for the commercial and consumer markets. The Printing segment gives consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, solutions and services,and scanning devices. The Corporate Investments segment includes HP Labs and certain business incubation projects. The company was founded by William R. Hewlett and David Packard in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.