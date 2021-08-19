Evercore ISI Remains a Hold on Walmart (WMT)

Evercore ISI analyst Greg Melich maintained a Hold rating on Walmart (WMT – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $149.10, close to its 52-week high of $153.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Melich is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 66.0% success rate. Melich covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Academy Sports and Outdoors, Floor & Decor Holdings, and O’Reilly Auto.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Walmart with a $172.24 average price target, representing a 14.4% upside. In a report issued on August 17, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Walmart’s market cap is currently $417.8B and has a P/E ratio of 35.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.54.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 202 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WMT in relation to earlier this year.

Walmart, Inc. boasts retail and wholesale businesses. It offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices through its stores, Walmart.com and mobile apps. The company conducts its operations through three business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club (membership-only warehouse clubs and samsclubs.com). The company was founded by Samuel Moore Walton and James Lawrence Walton in 1945 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.