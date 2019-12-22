December 22, 2019   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Evercore ISI Remains a Hold on Mack-Cali Realty (CLI)

By Carrie Williams

Evercore ISI analyst Steve Sakwa maintained a Hold rating on Mack-Cali Realty (CLIResearch Report) on December 20 and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Sakwa is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 60.2% success rate. Sakwa covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, MGM Growth Properties, and JBG Smith Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mack-Cali Realty is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $22.00, implying a 0.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 20, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $24.88 and a one-year low of $18.74. Currently, Mack-Cali Realty has an average volume of 539.1K.

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

